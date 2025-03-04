New evidence could be released in case of missing Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit

New information could be released in the cold case of an Iowa news anchor who went missing nearly 30 years ago.

Jodi Huisentruit, a Minnesota native, was 27 when she didn't show up to work in Mason City, Iowa, on June 27, 1995. Outside her apartment building, police found signs of a struggle — particularly around her car, which was still in the parking lot. Investigators believe someone attacked her as she headed to her car for the early news shift.

While she was declared dead in 2001, her disappearance has largely remained a mystery for three decades.

On Monday, a Cerro Gordo County judge heard arguments to unseal a 2017 search warrant of two cars belonging to a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit's case.

Jodi Huisentruit CBS

Attorneys argue the warrant should be unsealed since the person of interest died in December last year.

"The family needs closure on this, your honor. They need this opened up and unsealed so they can receive closure after his death, to know he is no longer being investigated with something he can never be charged with," Jesse Marzen said.

Cerro Gordo County Attorney Caryle Dalen, however, says the case is still active and releasing the warrant would harm efforts to solve it.

A ruling is expected to come within 30 days.

The online group Find Jodi is asking anyone with information to come forward. For more than a decade, journalists and retired law enforcement involved in the group have posted interviews, explored new tips and passed along information to Mason City Police.