29 years ago, Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared and hasn't been heard from since

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twenty-nine years ago, Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared. Her disappearance remains a mystery to this day.

The young TV reporter from Minnesota vanished June 27, 1995 in Mason City, Iowa. Huisentruit was 27 years old when she disappeared.

When she didn't arrive at the television station for her morning assignment, concerned co-workers alerted police. Outside her apartment building, police found signs of a struggle – particularly around her car, which was still in the parking lot. Investigators believe someone attacked her as she headed to her car for the early news shift.

The online group Find Jodi is asking anyone with information to come forward. For more than a decade, journalists and retired law enforcement involved in the group have posted interviews, explored new tips and passed along information to Mason City Police.

"We know that things turned around after the 25th anniversary of Jacob (Wetterling)'s disappearance and we're hoping some momentum will come out of this," former WCCO crime reporter Caroline Lowe said.

In 2018, the CBS News program "48 Hours" aired a special on Huisentruit's disappearance, which led to a number of new tips.

"Over the next couple of weeks we took probably a couple of dozen calls," said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

He said some calls came from people they had never heard from before, but at the time declined to comment on any potentially new information.

"This case is solvable. There's the opportunity for prosecution. We need the information we don't have, as those pieces come in they may fit into the puzzle," Brinkley said.