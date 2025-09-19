New blood lead level standards coming for Minnesota workers after WCCO investigation, legislation

Work is in motion to update a decades-old standard on protections for people who work with lead in Minnesota. The rulemaking process follows a WCCO investigation, and a law change as the result of it.

It started with WCCO's yearslong investigation into Water Gremlin and the manufacturing plant's ongoing pollution problems, from releasing a cancer-causing chemical to hazardous waste violations and lead migration. The plant in White Bear Township now has new owners and a new name. But this law, and soon, an update in acceptable blood lead levels, will mean a better future for workers across the state.

Some of the advisory group looking at lead standards in general industry and construction met Friday morning. It's comprised of stakeholders from public health, unions, contractors and companies using lead.

"This group is providing input on things they would like to see in the rule, things they would not like to see in the rule," Ron Anderson, health director of Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said.

State agencies that deal with worker safety and health are tasked with lowering the level where employees can continue to work after testing for a certain level of lead in their blood.

"Reducing the level of lead in a person's blood is going to benefit them from a health standpoint, without question," Anderson said.

Some of what's being proposed: reducing the current blood lead level standard in half for when a worker is removed from the job, and strengthening the standard for when an employee can return to work.

A law requiring the reduction followed a WCCO investigation. A whistleblower spoke up about concerning lead exposure for workers at the former Water Gremlin plant.

DFL Sen. Heather Gustafson carried the bill, which became law, saying the standard is outdated.

WCCO also uncovered how workers at the former White Bear Township plant were unknowingly taking home lead, poisoning some kids. Other changes to standards should help with lead migration.

"Implementing certain protections of the standard protective clothing or respirators, hygiene requirements, training requirements at a lower level than they're currently required," Anderson said.

The new rules will impact companies across the state in areas like construction, manufacturing, transportation and remediation.

Next, the Department of Labor and Industry will finalize the proposed rule. Then, it will be posted for public comment.

Here's a look at the draft proposal.