Legislative fix proposed after worker blows whistle on Water Gremlin

MINNEAPOLIS — A former worker who blew the whistle on a manufacturing plant is now asking for a legislative fix.

Steven Wurtz shared what he believes were health hazards and safety violations at Water Gremlin in White Bear Township.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated and essentially said the issues raised did not exceed MN OSHA limits.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle investigates the reason why and what can be done about it.

Water Gremlin has been at the center of several WCCO investigations since 2019. From excessive emissions of a toxic chemical to lead migration and poisoning of kids to hazardous waste violations.

The manufacturing plant primarily makes lead battery terminals.

"I'm really worried about the neighbors, the environment and people still working there," Wurtz said.

Wurtz raised issues with lead earlier this year and called on MN OSHA to investigate to make the plant safer. At the time, he showed WCCO lead sampling results from inside.

Month after month, charts show lead sampling results above their goal in certain areas. He shared the disposal of booties he says were meant to be discarded in a hazardous barrel.

"We don't do enough. Whatever it is, we're not doing enough," Wurtz said at the time.

MN OSHA did investigate. The report found Water Gremlin was following state lead protocol and resulted in no proposed citations.

"I was flabbergasted. I was shocked," Wurtz said.

Wurtz questions the policies and allowed exposure levels.

"I want the state to review the policy. I want them to step up and look and their process," Wurtz said.

The federal OSHA initiated a rulemaking process to consider updates to some lead standards set back in 1978. It noted since then "extensive medical research has emerged indicating that adverse health effects can occur in adults with lower BLLs (blood lead levels) than previously recognized and at levels well below the medical removal level."

And now a lawmaker serving the White Bear Township community is also taking notice.

"Where do you start, because there's lot of places that this touches," Sen. Heather Gustafson said.

Gustafson is looking into introducing two bills. One to look at lowering blood lead levels allowed by MN OSHA for workers.

"We know there is no safe level of lead exposure and prevention is key," Gustafson said.

Another is focused on migration regulations.

"What we know about regulating lead migration in the workplace is there are some regulations in existence. We need to make sure those are happening and that they're being done appropriately and if they need to be stricter we'll look at that," Gustafson said.

Wurtz says he's hopeful this will create a better environment for workers in the state.

"I'm here, I'm not going to give up," Wurtz said.

"It is surprising it's gone on this long and we haven't noticed it. Or maybe we have and just haven't connected the dots. So if this is what happens because of this story and this whistleblower, I commend them. Because this will make workers safer," Gustafson said.

Water Gremlin told WCCO it is committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment. And that MN OSHA's report shows "violations were not observed" and that "exposure to hazardous substances ... did not exceed Minnesota OSHA limits."