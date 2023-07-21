Watch CBS News
Napheesa Collier keys late run and helps the Lynx beat the Sparks 73-70

Napheesa Collier scored eight points in a late 12-0 run and finished with 22 points as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 73-70 on Thursday night.

Collier scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Lynx (10-12) won despite squandering a 20-point lead and completed a season sweep of Los Angeles (7-14), which matched a franchise record with its seventh straight loss.  

Rookies Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller played key roles in the win. Juhasz scored a career-high 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Miller added 13 points, a career-high nine assists and eight rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 19 points. Lexie Brown, back in the lineup after missing more than a month, scored 13 points off the bench.

