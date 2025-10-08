Lynx's Collier, Smith named to WNBA All-Defensive First Team

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Two Minnesota Lynx players — Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith — have been named to the WNBA's All-Defensive First Team.

It's Collier's second career All-Defensive First Team selection. She was also named to the team last year, after winning the league's Defensive Player of the Year award. This year, Smith won the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year award, sharing the title with MVP A'ja Wilson.

Collier averaged 22.9 points across her 33 appearances this season. The WNBA All-Star captain also posted 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She was named the Western Conference Player of the Month three times and was the runner-up for MVP.

Smith averaged 9.6 points and a career-high 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals. She was third in the league in blocks per game, as well as total blocks.

The Lynx captured the top seed for the playoffs, but their season ended in Game 4 of the semifinals to the Phoenix Mercury.