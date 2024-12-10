Live Nation to manage 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — One of the world's biggest concert promoters is set to run Shakopee's yet-to-be-named 19,000-seat amphitheater.

Minneapolis-based Swervo Development Corporation, which is building the amphitheater on 37 acres of land purchased from Canterbury Park, announced on Monday it's partnered with Live Nation Entertainment "to create a world-class, immersive outdoor" venue.

Slated to open late next summer, the state-of-the-art amphitheater is expected to host more than 30 events each summer, giving concertgoers "breathtaking 360-degree views of the Minnesota River Valley," along with "expansive hangout spaces both indoors and outside" and "full season packages in luxury suites and boxes."

Swervo Development Corp

This will be the second venue operated by Live Nation in Minnesota, alongside the Fillmore Minneapolis next to Target Field, which opened in 2020. Jordan Zachary, Live Nation's president of venues, says the amphitheater "fills a big gap in the local venue landscape."

Swervo says the venue will create 700 "permanent jobs," and will be the "anchor tenant" of Canterbury's $400 million "Canterbury Commons" project that aims to cement Shakopee as a major Minnesota destination.

Jason Haugen, Canterbury Park's vice president of real estate, told WCCO last year the project also includes "nearly a thousand apartment units," plus a brewery, restaurants and a 28,000-square-foot office building.

Live Nation is currently being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for "illegally monopolizing the live entertainment industry to the detriment of concertgoers and artists alike," CBS News reported in May.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is May 2, 2023.