Canterbury Park sells land in Shakopee for 19,000-seat amphitheater

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A massive new entertainment venue is on track to open in the Twin Cities.

Canterbury Park in Shakopee just sold a big chunk of its land to develop a 19,000-seat amphitheater.

All around Canterbury Park, new construction can be seen popping up as far as the eye can see.

"Our pallet is 360 acres out here, half of it is our operating business and we've gotten a great start already with nearly a thousand apartment units, our multi-family units, we have a brewery coming this summer, we have a restaurant coming this summer, 28,000 square-foot office building and several development pads ready to go," said Jason Haugen, Canterbury Park's vice president of real estate.

But it's the next project coming to the Canterbury Commons that they hope will attract a lot of eyes, and ears.

"On Friday, we sold 37 acres to Swervo Development...[which] will be constructing a 19,000-seat amphitheater starting here this spring," Haugen said.

Renderings show the plan for the amphitheater, which is part of a larger vision by Canterbury to turn their piece of Shakopee into a destination.

"Live, work, play and stay. And with the amphitheater, it's capital P in terms of the play aspect of the development out here," he said.

And they're not wasting any time, with plans for an encore to the amphitheater project.

"We have 20 acres that will be coming right after this amphitheater that'll be available for development. And we fully intend on constructing or developing an entertainment district out here, so we're gonna really go for it out here," he said.

Construction on that amphitheater is scheduled to start in just a matter of weeks. It's expected to open for its first shows sometime in the summer of 2025.