Multiple crashes force closure of Lowry Tunnel
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slick Sunday morning commute for drivers.
Multiple accidents forced the closure of the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis.
The first crash was caught on video after a driver appeared to lose control and just a few minutes later several more crashed off-camera.
Watch the video above to see the mess.
Additionally, over the weekend, nine were injured in a pileup Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The State Patrol says that troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue.
That crash is under investigation.
