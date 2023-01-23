Multiple crashes force closure of Lowry Tunnel

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slick Sunday morning commute for drivers.

Multiple accidents forced the closure of the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis.

The first crash was caught on video after a driver appeared to lose control and just a few minutes later several more crashed off-camera.

Watch the video above to see the mess.

Additionally, over the weekend, nine were injured in a pileup Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The State Patrol says that troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue.

That crash is under investigation.