Nine injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Nine people are recovering from injuries after a pileup Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
The State Patrol says that troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue.
Nine people from seven different vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
