Nine injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nine people are recovering from injuries after a pileup Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The State Patrol says that troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue.

Nine people from seven different vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 10:14 PM

