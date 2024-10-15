Former MSP Airport Chick-fil-A manager sentenced for stealing nearly $150K

MSP Airport Chick-fil-A manager pleads guilty to embezzling $144K, spending money on Only Fans

MSP Airport Chick-fil-A manager pleads guilty to embezzling $144K, spending money on Only Fans

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a former Chick-fil-A manager at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to one year in prison for embezzling nearly $150,000 from the restaurant.

On Tuesday, Timothy Hill Jr. of Woodbury was convicted of one count of wire fraud for embezzling more than $144,000 over 13 months. Four additional counts of wire fraud were dismissed in June.

Hill's prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay nearly $145,000 in restitution.

Charges say between September 2022 and October 2023, Hill collected cash from the Chick-fil-A and the Settebello Pizzeria at MSP, which are owned by the same company, and pocketed it instead of depositing it in a safety deposit box, charges say.

Hill spent the money on jewelry, online sports books and OnlyFans, according to court documents. He also sent tens of thousands of dollars through Cash App to multiple women who worked at MSP in exchange for personal photographs and videos.

Documents say Hill used cash receipts to cover up past thefts and tried to insinuate that the deposits were delayed, not stolen.