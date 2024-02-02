Watch CBS News
Charges: MSP Airport Chick-Fil-A manager stole $144K, spent money on OnlyFans

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Chick-Fil-A manager at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport embezzled roughly $144,000 during a 13-month period, spending the money on jewelry and OnlyFans, according to charging documents.

Timothy Hill Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday with five counts of wire fraud. 

Between September of 2022 and October of 2023, he collected cash from the Chick-Fil-A and the Settebello Pizzeria at MSP, which are owned by the same company, and pocketed it instead of depositing it in a safety deposit box, charges say.

Documents say that he used cash receipts to cover up past thefts, and tried to insinuate that the deposits were delayed, not stolen. 

MORE NEWS: Osseo city officials consider municipal cannabis operation

Hill then spent the cash on jewelry, online sports books and OnlyFans. He also sent tens of thousands of dollars through Cash App to multiple female MSP workers in exchange for personal photographs and videos, charges state.

