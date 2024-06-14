Former MSP Airport Chick-fil-A manager pleads guilty to stealing $144K, spending money on Only Fans

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Chick-fil-A manager at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the restaurant.

According to charging documents, Timothy Hill Jr. of Woodbury embezzled roughly $144,000 during a 13-month period, spending the money on jewelry and OnlyFans. He was later indicted by a grand jury with five counts of wire fraud.

On Thursday, Hill entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud, with the rest of the charges being dismissed.

Between September of 2022 and October of 2023, he collected cash from the Chick-fil-A and the Settebello Pizzeria at MSP, which are owned by the same company, and pocketed it instead of depositing it in a safety deposit box, charges say.

Documents say that he used cash receipts to cover up past thefts, and tried to insinuate that the deposits were delayed, not stolen.

Hill then spent the cash on jewelry, online sports books and OnlyFans. He also sent tens of thousands of dollars through Cash App to multiple female MSP workers in exchange for personal photographs and videos, charges state.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.