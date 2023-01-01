MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.

According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle.

Police said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital.

The shooting scene was located on the 4400 block of Lyndale Avenue North where a "building had been rented for an after-hours party," police said. There, officers had to manage a large crowd and after clearing the building, they located evidence of a shooting and recovered three handguns.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between individuals who knew each other escalated to gunfire. Multiple shots were fired inside a building occupied by a large crowd," police said.

Several hours later, a man in his 40s arrived at North Memorial Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police said preliminary information shows he was injured in the shooting incident at the party.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.