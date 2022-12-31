Watch CBS News
Police investigate fatal shooting near HCMC in downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and 6th Street.

Few details were immediately available, but police did confirm that the shooting was fatal.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 10:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

