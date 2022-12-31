Police investigate fatal shooting near HCMC in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and 6th Street.
Few details were immediately available, but police did confirm that the shooting was fatal.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
