MPCA to hold community meeting to update on air permit for Water Gremlin

By Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state pollution agency is holding a community meeting Thursday night to provide information about an updated air permit for Water Gremlin.

This has been three-and-a-half years in the making. WCCO has been investigating the manufacturing plant for as long. In 2019, the state fined the company for emitting illegal and unsafe levels of a cancer causing chemical into the air for more than 15 years, in violation of its permit.

Now the community has a chance to learn about, and weigh in on, an updated air permit for Water Gremlin. The MPCA says it calls for emission limits, robust monitoring and inspection, ways to calculate compliance and accountability, and other stringent requirements.

The meeting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Century College in White Bear Lake, with a presentation starting at 7 p.m. People can provide comments through August 20th. Click here to learn more.

