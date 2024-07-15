Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Dakota, Anoka counties

OAKDALE, Minn. — Another day, another rainshower and another target on Metropolitan Mosquito Control District's map of hotspots.

At Oakdale Discovery Center, field crews were out on Monday collecting samples before helicopters returned to the region to apply mosquito control.

"We've been really busy," MMCD spokesman Adam Carlson explained to WCCO News. "Every time it rains an inch or more we have to check the wetlands where larvae are most likely to develop, which has been a lot. There's been excessive rain, and every week we've had to send up our helicopter for treatment. We'd like a break."

To date, Carlson said the district has treated some 140,000 acres across the metro — nearly 30,000 more than all of last year combined; helicopters could treat an additional 15,000 acres this week.

"The problem with all of this rain is we can't be everywhere at once," Carlson said. "We only have so many seasonal staff, so when rain is falling everywhere, we can't get to all the wetlands where the larvae are going to be."

The mosquitoes, of course, aren't just annoying, they're potentially dangerous if they're carrying diseases like West Nile virus.

According to MMCD, West Nile has been confirmed in samples taken from Anoka and Dakota counties. Hennepin Healthcare has so far reported one hospitalization.

"The majority of people have already been infected and don't even know it, so they're not at risk of a secondary infection," Epidemiologist Dr. Stacene Maroushek explained to WCCO News. "There still are new people to the community, and people not infected before are at risk.

Still, the doctor maintains, a very small percentage of people would develop more serious conditions. She added West Nile virus can appear like a mild flu, but someone experiencing more serious symptoms, like migraines or abnormal muscle movements, should seek medical attention.