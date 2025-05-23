Moorhead mother arrested in toddler's homicide, police say

A Minnesota mother has been arrested and will be charged with murder after her toddler's death was ruled a homicide, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested in Fargo, North Dakota, the Moorhead Police Department said Friday. On May 15, her 20-month-old child was brought to a hospital unresponsive and later died.

A coroner flagged the child's death as suspicious, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled it a homicide. Moorhead police said the mother will be charged with second-degree murder in Clay County, though a criminal complaint has not yet been filed.

The woman will be extradited to Moorhead, police said.

Authorities searched the family's home as part of the investigation, which involved the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Note: The video above originally aired May 16, 2025.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.