Moorhead toddler's death deemed suspicious, prompting investigation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities say the death of a toddler in western Minnesota is suspicious and warrants investigation.

Family brought an unresponsive 20-month-old child to a hospital in Moorhead, Minnesota, Thursday morning, according to the city's police department. Though medical professionals tried to save the child's life, they died at the hospital.

A coroner flagged the death as suspicious, and the Moorhead Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating. Authorities secured the family's home as part of the investigation.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will autopsy the child.

No one has been arrested in connection to the death.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.

