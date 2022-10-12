MnDOT testing pavement made from sustainable, recycled materials on I-94 near Monticello

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- Traffic on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello has been shifted onto lanes where new types of pavement -- made from recycled and sustainable material -- are being tested.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the update Wednesday, saying the 3.5-mile section between Albertville and Monticello is part of its MnROAD facility that tests new pavement material.

View of test section on I-94 MnDOT

Crews in July paved the 3.5-mile stretch into 39 new sections, with 20 of the sections being asphalt and 19 being concrete.

"Each section contains different materials like fibers, recycled plastic bottles and other environmentally sustainable products to study how these mixtures perform under heavy traffic and in colder weather conditions," MnDOT said in a release.

To aid researchers, sensors - hundreds of them - are placed under the test pavement to record temperature, moisture, strain on pavement under traffic and other data.

"This new pavement research will help build better, more sustainable roads in Minnesota and around the world," Ben Worel, MnROAD's research operations engineer, said. "Our MnROAD facility creates unique opportunities for researchers to test new and innovative products in a safe and controlled environment that benefits the industry, other transportation agencies and the everyday driver."

A Google Maps view of the area:





The MnROAD facility opened in 1994 and has more than 10 miles of pavement test sections. More information on MnROAD research here.