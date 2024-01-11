MnDOT prepared to help Minnesotans get out and about during snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be the first big push for snowplows across the state with just under 200 plows in the metro hitting the highways to help Minnesotans get out and about.

Anne Meyer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it's been a fairly quiet start to the winter season — very different from last winter when MnDOT spent the most money in history on snow and ice removal. In the metro district alone, MnDOT spent more than $44 million.

"We have seen it all over the years," Meyer said. "We've got experienced crews who are ready to handle anything that comes our way."

Meyer says plows will begin treating roads once snow starts falling. She wants drivers to know strong winds and the extreme cold will make this a longer cleanup project.

"It's going to take a little more for us to get roads back in the clear because of these factors," she said.

Meyer says the safest thing people can do is stay home and off the roads.

"If you can get everything done before it starts snowing, you're not going to have any impact and really be safe," she added.

Thursday evening, it wasn't hard finding folks starting to prepare at Frattallone's Hardware and Garden in St. Paul.

Nick Kotte is one of those people hunkering down.

"Buying some salt for my driveway so it doesn't get too icy," Kotte said.

He also made sure to get his shovel, gloves and boots ready for the snow event.

Over at Lunds & Byerlys in downtown Minneapolis, Tom Miller was one of many people getting prepared.

"I'm picking up groceries because I have a feeling, we are going to get slammed with snow tomorrow," Miller said.

Meyer says if you have to hit the roads Friday, slow down, keep your distance and check 511 for updated road conditions.