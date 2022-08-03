MN State Fair's 46 new beverages include Baklava Cream Ale, Fair Mullet, Olive Lager and more

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair announced Wednesday the addition of 46 new beverages premiering on the drink lineup this summer.

Some of the new beers include Baklava Cream Ale from Bent Brewstillery, Cold IPA from Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Olive Lager from Insight Brewing, Chili Pineapple Express Sour from Pryes Brewing Company, Fair Mullet from Lupulin Brewing Company and Tumbleweed Hazy IPA from Fulton Brewing.

Premiering alcoholic slushies include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie at Shanghai Henri's, Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy at Coasters, Green Apple Wine Slushie at Minnesota Wine Country, and more.

A non-alcoholic brew is also premiering: Summit Brewing Company's All Day A-Fair!

In all, the fair has over 300 craft brews and beverages. Forty-three of the beverages are returning and are only found at the fair. Some of those include the Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA from Big Wood Brewery and Guava Have It Hard Seltzer from Sociable Cider Werks.

