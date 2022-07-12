Pickle pizza, deep-fried ice cream: Minnesota State Fair unveils new foods for 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its list of new foods, drinks and vendors for the 2022 event, and as usual there are some mouthwatering -- and head-scratching -- items.

The full list of new foods can be found by clicking here, but here are a few of the highlights:

Minnesota State Fair

Deep-fried ice cream from Snack House: "Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles."

Minnesota State Fair

Pickle pizza from Rick's Pizza: "Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning."

Minnesota State Fair

Soulsicle from Soul Bowl: "Fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions."

Minnesota State Fair

Sweet potato poutine from The Blue Barn: "Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro."



Minnesota State Fair

Tot dog from LuLu's Public House: "All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried."

There are 38 total new foods for 2022. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is adding eight new vendors this year: Midtown Global Market's Arepa Bar, Bridge n' Barrel Root Beer, The Herbivorous Butcher, Nautical Bowls, Rick's Pizza, Soul Bowl, Union Hmong Kitchen and Waffle Chix.

The 2022 fair is scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 5.