Minnesota Rep. Leigh Finke reacts to backlash against trans community

As a minor, the shooter legally changed their name and gender to female in 2020 including on their driver's license. But we don't know how they identified before the shooting.

As of now law enforcement has not commented on any connection to the shooter's gender identity and motive.

With the shooter's death by suicide, so many questions remain unanswered after the tragedy at Annunciation Catholic School.

But online, some people are coming up with their own answers and casting blame on the community through attacks and unfounded claims about a connection between mass shootings and being transgender.

According to a recent study by the UCLA Williams Institute, Minnesota has around 70,000 people who identify as transgender, which is more per capita than any other state. In this week's Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the backlash the transgender community is now facing.

As the violence unfolded, DFL state Rep. Leigh Finke was among those watching in horror and disbelief.

"This is a human tragedy and a community tragedy. We've seen too many of these shootings," said Finke.

Finke was the first transgender person elected to the Minnesota legislature in 2022.

The term "trans terror" began to trend on social media, and the shooting was immediately compared to a 2023 Nashville Christian school shooting committed by a transgender woman.

Critics seized on some of the shooter's writings.

Republican Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer called for the recall of Finke's 2023 law making Minnesota a trans refuge state.

"This is a problem of internet extremism and radicalization, just like gun violence, these are not transgender problems. These are American problems," said Finke.

From 2016 to 2020, 96% of mass shooting attacks were carried out by men, according to a 2023 Secret Service report, with 3% carried out by women and 2% by transgender individuals.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

If you or someone you know in the LGBTQ+ community needs support, there are numerous resources and services available through Outfront Minnesota, NAMI and Twin Cities Pride.