"It's a good day for freedoms": Walz signs bills on reproductive freedom and trans refuge, ban on conversion therapy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed three bills into law that he says show freedom, decency, and compassion.

One makes Minnesota a refuge state for transgender people seeking gender-affirming medical care. The second one bans conversion therapy, and the third is an abortion shield law that protects people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota.

"I don't know how this concept is so hard to understand," Walz said. "When someone else is given basic rights, others don't lose theirs. We aren't cutting a pie here. We're giving basic rights to every single Minnesotan. Rights to make the decisions about their own body they feel is best for them. Rights based on the best advice they're given from their medical provider."

"It's a good day for freedoms," Walz said after he signed the bills.

The transgender refuge bill comes as part of a string of moves that have bolstered transgender rights in the state. Walz had earlier signed an executive order to protect gender-affirming health care.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said he agrees on protecting children and families, but "that doesn't mean we must allow non-guardians to direct and manage life-altering care for children."

"It's a good day for freedoms," DFL Gov. Tim Walz says holding up 3 bills he signed into law today.



DFL legislators have made protecting abortion access a key point during this session. Earlier, Walz signed the PRO Act, which establishes a "fundamental right" to an abortion in law. It makes Minnesota the only state in the region to guarantee access after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, said it was a "historic" day when the Senate passed the bill banning conversion therapy.

"The medical and scientific community has been clear that individuals deserve to be supported for who they are, and by passing this bill, we show our LGBTQ+ Minnesotans that we will do that," Dibble said.