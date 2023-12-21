Mitchell scores 20 points to lead Minnesota past Ball State; its 10th game at home

Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 20 points shooting 8 for 11 and Pharrel Payne scored 13 points and Minnesota beat Ball State 80-63 on Thursday night in a game it never trailed.

Elijah Hawkins and Joshua Ola-Joseph each scored 12 points and Cam Christie 11 for Minnesota (9-3) which has been on its home court for the season's first 10 games.

Jalin Anderson scored 26 points and Basheer Jihad 17 points for the Cardinals (8-4).

Mitchell started the game with a pair of 3-pointers, Christie made a jumper and 3 and Ola-Joseph made a pair of layups and Minnesota led 15-5. The Golden Gophers stayed ahead by double digits most of the first half and led led 39-27 at halftime.

Anderson's 3-pointer for Ball State brought the Cardinals to within 55-48 with 10:54 left; the closest Ball State got. Ola-Joseph made a jumper and a layup, Payne made consecutive layups to grow the lead to 72-57 with 6:11 left and Minnesota led by double figures for the remainder.

It was just the third-ever meeting between the two schools. The programs squared off in 1987 and 1988 each coming away with a win.

The Cardinals will start Mid-Atlantic Conference play on the road against Kent State on Jan. 2.

Minnesota hosts Maine on Dec. 29.