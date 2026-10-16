Mistrial declared in case against woman charged in fatal Eagan street racing crash; new trial scheduled

A Minnesota judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a woman charged in a high-speed crash in Eagan last year that killed two men, which officials said happened during a street race, according to online court records.

Melody Little, 25, of West St. Paul, Minnesota, is charged with two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the June 14, 2025, crash. Court documents show the Dakota County judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after the jury foreperson said jurors could not reach a consensus.

According to a criminal complaint, police officers who responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 55 found three vehicles: a Jeep Compass that was split in half, a Honda Accord with "significant damage" and an undamaged Dodge Durango.

Court documents said the three vehicles were going from a "car meet up" in South St. Paul, Minnesota, to another in Eagan when the Jeep and Honda lost control on Highway 55. Both went over the concrete median, and the Jeep hit a pole.

Police identified Little and 22-year-old Jordan Weiland as the drivers of the Dodge and Honda, respectively. Weiland left the scene in another vehicle and police later found him at a hospital, according to the complaint.

Both people in the Jeep, 19-year-old Reed Schultz and 18-year-old Finnian Cronin, were taken to a hospital after the crash, court documents said. Schultz died shortly after arrival, and Cronin died of his injuries on July 1.

Witnesses told police the cars were going more than 100 mph before the crash and presumed they were racing. Videos taken inside the Dodge and Honda confirm each car was going about 110 mph, the complaint said.

Little and Weiland both denied they were racing when interviewed by police, though Weiland "agreed that his actions were eminently dangerous," according to court documents.

Online court records show a new trial for Little is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2.

Weiland, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of third-degree murder. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.

Note: The attached video first aired on July 21, 2025.