Drivers racing on Eagan highway were going 100+ mph before deadly crash, search warrant shows

Authorities allege three drivers were in a street race when one of them crashed in the southern Twin Cities metro, killing a teen and severely injuring another earlier this month.

The crash happened at approximately 11:17 p.m. on June 14 at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 55 in Eagan, Minnesota.

Court documents obtained by WCCO say the three vehicles involved in the race — a Jeep Compass, Honda Accord and Dodge Durango — had been traveling at speeds over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone when both the Jeep and Honda lost control.

Authorities say the Honda came to a rest in the ditch, while the Jeep hit a light pole. The impact caused the Jeep to split in half. The Dodge stopped without crashing.

A search warrant says the driver of a Jeep Compass had been going 100 mph before striking a light pole, splitting the vehicle in half in Eagan, Minnesota, on June 14, 2025. WCCO

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the Jeep, identified as 19-year-old Reed Schultz of Savage, died in the crash. An 18-year-old man from Edina, who had been a passenger, is in critical condition and is not expected to survive, according to court documents.

When troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, court documents say the 20-year-old owner of the Honda had fled the scene. Authorities reached out to the White Bear Lake man, eventually finding him at St. John's Hospital.

A search warrant says the man admitted to being involved in the crash, driving fast, going 90 mph, drinking alcohol and being a "dumb a**."

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.