2 charged in connection with Eagan street racing crash that killed 2

Two people face charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed two young men, which authorities said occurred during a street race.

Melody Little, 24 of West St. Paul, and Jordan Weiland, a 20-year-old from White Bear Lake, are each charged with two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The fatal crash happened in Eagan, Minnesota, on June 14.

According to a criminal complaint, responding police found three vehicles: a Jeep that was split in half, a Honda with "significant damage" and an undamaged Dodge.

WCCO

Investigators said the three vehicles were going from a "car meet up" in South St. Paul to another in Eagan when the Jeep and Honda lost control on Highway 55. Both went over the concrete median, and the Jeep hit a pole.

Police identified Little and Weiland as the drivers of the Dodge and Honda, respectively. Weiland left the scene in another vehicle and police later found him at a hospital, the complaint states.

Both people in the Jeep — 19-year-old Reed Schultz and 18-year-old Finnian Cronin — were unresponsive and taken to a hospital. Schultz died shortly after arrival, and Cronin died of his injuries on July 1.

Witnesses told police the cars were going more than 100 mph before the crash and presumed they were racing. Videos taken inside the Dodge and Honda confirm each car was going about 110 mph, the complaint states.

Little and Weiland both denied they were racing when interviewed by police, though Weiland "agreed that his actions were eminently dangerous," the complaint states.

Finnian Cronin's mother Teresa Cronin said his death "is just earth-shattering and life-changing for all of us." The family has received an outpouring of support from the community.

"One night, driving home from the hospital, I said to Teresa, 'Do you have any anger towards anyone?' And she said, 'No, I just, my heart breaks for the parents of the other kid,'" said Finnian Cronin's father, Chris Cronin. "Just a terribly unfortunate thing that happened to a bunch of kids that made a poor decision."

Note: The video above originally aired July 21, 2025.