Man pleads guilty in Eagan street racing crash that killed 2 teens

A 21-year-old White Bear Lake, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty on Thursday in a fatal high-speed crash that killed two young men during a street race last summer.

Jordan Weiland was charged with two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and will be sentenced on Sept. 1.

According to the criminal complaint, Weiland, 24-year-old Melody Little, 19-year-old Reed Schultz and 18-year-old Finnian Cronin were in three separate cars going from a "car meet up" in South St. Paul to another in Eagan on June 14.

They were traveling at speeds over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone when two of the cars lost control. The car that Schultz and Cronin were in went over a concrete median and hit a pole.

Schultz died soon after arriving at the hospital, and Cronin died of his injuries on July 1.

Little, who is charged with two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, is scheduled for a trial on May 11.