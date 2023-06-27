Update: Missing Brooklyn Park woman has been found safe

UPDATE: Brooklyn Park police confirmed the woman was found and safely returned to her family. Read the previous story below.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Officials are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman suffering from dementia in the north metro.

According to the Minnesota BCA, the 70-year-old was last seen at about 7 p.m. Monday in Brooklyn Park, in the area of 78th Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. She previously left her residence in Brooklyn Park around 4:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.