Stretch of southbound 35W in Minneapolis shut down due to tanker crash, spill

MINNEAPOLIS – A stretch of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis is shut down Monday evening after a tanker truck crashed and spilled thousands of gallons of a liquid asphalt bonding agent.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on southbound I-35W near Industrial Boulevard.

MnDOT

The tanker was hauling 15,000 gallons of tack. The driver suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Check back for more details in this developing story.