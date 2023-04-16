Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Body of missing man found in truck pulled from creek near Rush City, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Evening of April 16, 2023
WCCO digital update: Evening of April 16, 2023 01:26

RUSH CITY, Minn. – A death investigation is underway north of the Twin Cities after a call for a missing man ended with his vehicle being pulled from a creek Sunday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office pulled the vehicle out of Rock Creek north of Rush City, near the Wisconsin state line.

It was found Saturday afternoon, about 12 hours after the man was first reported missing. Investigators say the man was the only one in the vehicle.

Medical examiners are looking into what led to his death.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 5:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.