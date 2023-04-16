Body of missing man found in truck pulled from creek near Rush City, sheriff says

RUSH CITY, Minn. – A death investigation is underway north of the Twin Cities after a call for a missing man ended with his vehicle being pulled from a creek Sunday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office pulled the vehicle out of Rock Creek north of Rush City, near the Wisconsin state line.

It was found Saturday afternoon, about 12 hours after the man was first reported missing. Investigators say the man was the only one in the vehicle.

Medical examiners are looking into what led to his death.