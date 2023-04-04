Missing: Jacob Poe, 30, last seen in Minneapolis on March 26

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Minneapolis man.

Jacob Poe, 30, was last seen on the afternoon of March 26. He lives near Franklin and Lyndale avenues, and is known to regularly visit downtown. He also frequently rides Metro Transit buses.

Jacob Poe Minneapolis Police

Poe is described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and strawberry-blond hair. He was last seen wearing a Vikings hat, Vikings sweatpants and a red and brown jacket.

Police say Poe does not have his cellphone or his medications. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can also call 612-673-5845; email policetips@minneapolismn.gov; submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).