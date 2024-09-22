Watch CBS News
Missing girl, 3, last seen outside a Target in Minneapolis, BCA says

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A missing person alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl last seen outside a Target in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis Sunday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, at around noon, Alliyah Evans was left by her mother outside a Target located at 2500 Lake St. E. The mother left the child with a homeless female acquaintance while she went inside, the BCA said.

The BCA says the acquaintance left with the child without the mother's permission. The acquaintance's name and whereabouts are unknown. They are described by officials as a 32-year-old woman last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with gray leggings.

Evans is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall and 35 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a white T-shirt and black jeans.   

"Evans is not believed to be in danger, but her mother is concerned for her welfare & would like Evans returned," the BCA said in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.  

