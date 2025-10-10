Help needed finding missing Pine County man last known to be near Fargo

The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a 39-year-old Pine County, Minnesota, man who authorities say is an endangered missing person.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joseph Keith Puckett was last known to be near Fargo, North Dakota, on Aug. 19.

Joseph Puckett MN BCA

Puckett is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He also has a tattoo of dots around his left-hand ring finger.

The BCA is asking anyone who knows where Puckett might be to call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.