Minnetonka tea shop gives back to community through its round-up program

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Boba Tonka Bubble Tea is a family-owned business in Minnetonka with a mission to uplift its community. It opened during the pandemic out of one couple's love for tea and each other.

"Like most small businesses, a moment of insanity," said co-owner Rodney Hiel.

"I am an avid tea drinker and I kept having to drive from Minnetonka to ... Minneapolis or St. Paul to get my tea, and I have been doing it for years," says co-owner Thusuong Hiel. "Then one day he just teased me and said, 'Why don't I open up a Boba Tea Shop for you?' and I was like 'Why don't you?' And next thing you know, we put a business plan together, we went to the bank and here we are."

Since it opened in September 2020, Boba Tonka Bubble Tea has given back to local charities through its round-up program. With every purchase, customers are asked if they would like to round-up to the nearest dollar. Those funds are combined with tips and an additional company contribution and are given to one local charity each month through some friendly competition.

Customers get to choose between two featured charities to donate their money to and, at the end of each month, the charity with the most votes gets the funds.

Rodney says the best part is that there is no loser.

"Instead of just rounding up for one charity, we now bring in two charities," Rodney said. "So even if they don't win, they are getting exposure in the community and others can support them when they wish."

Previous winners include Minnetonka High School Cultural Fair, Blair's Tree of Hope, and Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

For Rodney, it's a chance to give back to a community not far from where he grew up in Roseville. For Thusuong, it means giving back to the place where she found a new home after immigrating here from Vietnam in 1982.

"This country has helped me and my family so much that charity work and giving back has always been in our DNA," said Thusuong.

In less than two years after opening, Boba Tonka Bubble Tea has raised nearly $20,000 and given back to 22 charities.

If you would like to be one of the featured charities eligible, you can visit Boba Tonka Bubble Tea's website.