Minnesota's drought conditions lead to water restrictions in several cities

Minnesota's Drought Monitor Map shows that a part of northwestern Minnesota is now experiencing extreme drought conditions and much of northeastern Minnesota is in severe drought.

That's prompted a number of cities to put in watering restrictions, and in some cases, watering bans.

One community north of the Twin Cities is trying to do their part to combat the dry weather.

"We're drier than normal. You can tell by our lawns at home," said Mayor Alan Johnson, Rush City.

Johnson said some of the crispy, brown lawns you see in Rush City aren't entirely unheard of, but they are unusual.

"I have seen it worse, but we don't have it that often. Normally, we're in the normal range," said Johnson.

Recently, the city asked residents to limit outdoor water use. That may mean holding off on filling up a kid's swimming pool or watering your lawn during the day. Johnson said they are recommendations, not restrictions.

"All we did was the smart thing to offer suggestions of cutting back where you can. Don't water the lawn for 20 hours straight every day," said Johnson.

The recommendations come after the DNR moved the St. Croix River Basin into a drought warning response phase, based on low water levels.

The river is just a few miles from Rush City.

But in the metro area, Brooklyn Center, Burnsville and Edina are just some of the cities who already have watering restrictions in place

"You get some sprinkling, that's about it," said Jacki Stich.

Stich lives near Rush City, and while she's also seen worse, she says the lack of consistent rainfall this month has been noticeable. That is why she's holding off on mowing her lawn.

"Yeah, you definitely don't want to do some major activities, or you won't have a lawn," said Stich.

"And as the old-timers would say, we need a soaker. We need a soaker. Day and a half of rain where it's not a sprinkle and it's not a downpour, just steady, nice rain. That's what we need," said Johnson.

Despite the lack of rain, Mayor Johnson says the city's aquifer is still in good shape which is why they don't have a watering ban.