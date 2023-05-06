Minnesotans wake up early to turn in to historic coronation of King Charles III

MINNEAPOLIS – The alarm clock was early, but needed, according to the 125 people who attended a coronation watch party at Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis.

The pub opened its doors at 4:30 a.m. or the event.

"We got here just after 4 o'clock," said Chris Cox. "It's been amazing. It's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event. I didn't know that I'd actually live to see this, so I'm very pleased."

CBS

Cox, born in England, says he's confident the newly coronated king will be a good leader.

"Charles has been waiting for this for a long time, it's a huge deal," he said.

A number of people in attendance dressed up special for the occasion.

"At 4:30, I thought 'Why did I do this?' but it's fun," said Shelley Spargur of Minneapolis. "It's a reason to have fun and celebrate and have a drink.

Others say they couldn't miss a piece of history.

"I think it's because there's just that connection," said Karen Hasegawa. "You feel it's important to be a tiny part of the history of things that are happening."