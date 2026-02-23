Some Minnesotans stranded in Mexico after violence erupts

Violence erupted in the streets of Mexico Sunday soon after the country's security forces killed a powerful cartel leader, a man known as El Mencho.

The U.S. deputy secretary of state called El Mencho "one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins."

Members of organized crime groups lit cars on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police.

The U.S. State Department is asking U.S. citizens to shelter in place until further notice, adding "roadblocks have impacted some airline operations" and "taxis and ride shares are suspended."

Flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, have been canceled — that includes flights on Delta and Sun Country set to arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday.

Andrea Shapiro, a Minnesotan, spoke with WCCO from a hotel looking over the city of Puerto Vallarta on Sunday.

"A feeling of uncertainty," said Shapiro. "The whole sky was filled with dark, dark smoke all over."

By now, she had expected to be on a plane, heading home to Minnesota. Instead, on Sunday morning, she found the hotel doors locked.

Shapiro was in Mexico with family, celebrating her daughter's recent engagement.

"Best trip ever, and they all got out yesterday and we decided to extend our vacation for a day and now we are stuck," said Shapiro.

Roseanne Hope is from Minneapolis, but currently sheltering in place in a condo several miles from Puerto Vallarta.

"I was going down the street and all of a sudden everything just shut down," Hope explained. "I ran to the store and got as much food as I could."

Hope is staying with a group, hoping the food she grabbed will be enough for the lockdown. While the streets are quieter near her condo, her friends in Puerto Vallarta watched as cars went up in flames.

"We have lots of love and support with family and friends so we feel really grateful," said Hope. "We just don't know when it's gonna stop."