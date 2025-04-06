Many in Minnesota are getting ready for gardening season

As the snow melts and Spring arrives, many Minnesotans are ready to dig into gardening season.

Jennifer Rensenbrink, a master gardener volunteer at the University of Minnesota Extension, is already getting her hands dirty, planting early crops.

"I planted my lettuce a little early because I was gambling," she says with a laugh.

Rensenbrink recommends gardeners begin planting cool-season vegetables like radishes, kale, collard greens, and brussels sprouts as soon as the weather permits.

While the temperatures are warming up, she says it's still too early to plant heat-loving vegetables like tomatoes, basil and peppers.

"I don't plant tomatoes until I can see in the forecast that the nights are going to be consistently above 50 degrees," Rensenbrink said.

For other yard work, Rensenbrink suggests waiting a bit longer. The ground is still soft from the melting snow, and raking leaves could cause damage to the soil.

Pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and moths, often sleep in the leaves in planting beds, so she recommends waiting to clean them out as well.

"April is actually a great time to plant perennials, divide perennials, planting trees, those are great April activities," she said.

When it comes to protecting plants from pests like rabbits, Rensenbrink recommends using cages around your plants or a spray called "liquid fence," which is made from garlic and peppers, and can deter pests.

For those who prefer a raised bed garden, she recommends filling the bottom half with plant material such as old wood, logs and leaves, but making sure there is still 10-18 inches of soil on top for the plants to grow properly.

If you're having trouble diagnosing issues with your plants, the University of Minnesota Extension offers a helpful tool called "What's Wrong with My Plant" to guide you through common gardening problems.