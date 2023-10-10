Minnesotans gear up for the chilly season

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from Oct. 10, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Have you turned your heat on yet? It will be another chilly and frost-filled morning Wednesday.

On Tuesday, we've seen a number of winter jackets, and even a few hats and gloves, which is definitely a sign that folks in St. Paul are preparing for the inevitable colder days ahead.

It's wild to think that just over a week ago winter clothing was nowhere to be seen because we were in the 90s.

We found lots of people walking around Lake Como Tuesday morning. One gentleman told WCCO he brought his ice scraper out to his car Monday night, and he's glad he did because he had to use it.

Some lakegoers were more bundled up than others, but most people we spoke with were pleased with the fall chill.

"I'm ready, I'm so ready, I've been ready since June," said Kristen Mortenson.

It might also be a good time to start winterizing your home. Things like turning your outside water off, cleaning the gutters, testing your furnace, and even taking out the dreaded ice scraper for your home.

