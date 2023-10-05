Ice Castles to move to Maple Grove for ninth season in Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — What are quickly becoming a Minnesota tradition — the Ice Castles — will have a new home this winter.

After spending the past three seasons in New Brighton, the winter attraction is heading to Maple Grove, organizers announced Thursday.

"The decision to move to Maple Grove comes after careful consideration and a desire to continually improve the guest experience," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. "In addition to our regular attention to improving the ice features we offer, one of the overall improvements we will see in Maple Grove is the availability of ample parking. We are dedicated to enhancing the guest experience in every possible way."

This year, organizers say the Ice Castles will feature ice slides, fire shows, tunnels, an ice bar, a variety of "awe-inspiring ice formations" and more.

Weather permitting, organizers say the attraction is projected to open in late December.

Tickets are not yet on sale.

NOTE: Video is from Jan. 9, 2023

Ice Castles will be located on Main Street and Weaver Lake Road.