NEXT Weather: Chilly start before sunny, cool Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with morning temperatures in the 30s for much of the state.
The northern half of the state is under a freeze warning through 9 a.m., while the Twin Cities on south is under a frost advisory. Highs up north will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, while the metro will likely get into the mid-50s.
Tuesday will stay dry, and there will be a decent amount of sunshine.
Wednesday's forecast looks very similar — dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures are likely to be below average all week. Rain is possible Thursday night through Saturday morning.
