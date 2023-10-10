NEXT Weather: Chilly start before sunny, cool Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Oct. 10, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with morning temperatures in the 30s for much of the state.

The northern half of the state is under a freeze warning through 9 a.m., while the Twin Cities on south is under a frost advisory. Highs up north will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, while the metro will likely get into the mid-50s.

Tuesday will stay dry, and there will be a decent amount of sunshine.

Wednesday's forecast looks very similar — dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures are likely to be below average all week. Rain is possible Thursday night through Saturday morning.

