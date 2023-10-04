Winter outlook offers a peek for what Minnesotans can expect

MINNEAPOLIS — A new winter outlook is out and it's sharing what we could expect for the coming months.

Last year was one of the snowiest winters on record in the Twin Cities, with more than 90 inches of snow.

"It was insane. There were many times when I had to call off class, or professors were cancelling class," Minneapolis student Devah Gohl said.

"It was tough. It was hard to drive in," added resident Joyce Shea.

If you're looking for a repeat, scientists say El Niño will make that tough. El Nino occurs when sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are warmer than average. El Niño, and its opposite phase, La Niña, are just one factor that can create global weather extremes.

Through winter's core, December through February, the Climate Prediction Center says there are increased chances for a warmer-than-average winter across Minnesota this year.

As for precipitation, it's a little more of a toss-up for the Twin Cities with equal chances for above, below or near-normal rain and snow. Across northern Minnesota, it's a little more likely that we're drier than average.

"That's great. I love that," Shea said. "I'm definitely excited to hear that. I hate walking to and from class when it's -20 degrees out," Gohl said.

More so now than ever, human activity like burning fossil fuels, is playing a role too. According to Climate Central, winter is the fastest warming season for Minnesota, Wisconsin and 36 other states, thanks to climate change.

Since 1970, our average winter temperature has gone up about 5 degrees with nearly two extra weeks featuring temperatures warmer than normal.

