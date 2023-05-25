Watch CBS News
Minnesotans dominated Wednesday's "Wheel of Fortune"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans were all over primetime Wednesday night.

They made up four of the six contestants on "Wheel of Fortune."

Cindy from Blaine and her grandson, Ben from Dayton, fought hard but it was Barb from St. Cloud and her granddaughter, Hayden from Blaine, who dominated the game.

10p-vo-wof-minnesota-wcco3fip.jpg
Barb and Hayden   CBS

They made it all the way to the final puzzle but couldn't guess in time. Still, they walked away with more than $31,000 and a trip to the Bahamas.

May 25, 2023

