"Price is Right" contestant wins 6-night trip to ... Mall of America

MINNEAPOLIS -- Typically, when you see someone competing for a trip on "The Price is Right," which airs right here on WCCO weekdays at 10 a.m., you see them gunning for a jaunt to Hawaii, Tokyo, or maybe Bali. Occasionally you'll see them attempting to win a trip to San Francisco or Miami Beach.

On Tuesday's episode of the long-running game show, a contestant tried her luck and won a week-long trip to Bloomington's own Mall of America.

The contestant, Stephanie, came wearing a shirt that she said a friend of hers previously wore on the show, saying it would be her good luck charm. The shirt read "Just a girl who loves Drew," a nod to the show's host Drew Carey.

When it was revealed that she would be playing for a trip to Minnesota, her response was ... apt.

"It's cold," she laughed. "It's really cold. I'm an L.A. girl."

The prize package included round-trip tickets, in coach, and a six-night stay at the MOA's Radisson Blu hotel.

The game Stephanie played, "Bonkers," involved guessing the numbers of the trip's cost, which she accomplished with milliseconds to spare. Her prize was worth $6,726.

"I'm going to Minnesota," she proclaimed, twirling around on the CBS stage.