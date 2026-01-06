Schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin announce delays, closures amid wet winter weather

Some schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin are delayed or closed on Tuesday as early morning rain makes the roads slick.

Schools in Stillwater, St. Cloud and White Bear Lake are delayed by two hours. In Wisconsin, Hudson and River Falls schools will see similar delays, while the St. Croix Falls School District is closed. The full list of closings and delays is below.

Rain will continue through about 7 a.m., with some pockets of freezing rain possible. Dense fog will also reduce visibility. WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert, and a winter weather advisory is in place through noon.

Increasing temperatures throughout the day will improve driving conditions later on. The rest of the week looks mild until another possible winter system arrives over the weekend.