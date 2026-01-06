Freezing rain, fog will complicate morning commute in Twin Cities Tuesday

Tuesday morning will be wet, slushy and possibly icy in the Twin Cities.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert for the morning commute due to moderate rain and some pockets of freezing rain. Dense fog — and possibly some freezing fog — will also reduce visibility and could leave isolated slick spots.

WCCO

A winter weather advisory is in place until noon due to the freezing rain and ice.

WCCO

Some schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin have announced closures and delays due to the weather.

Later in the day, temperatures will creep above freezing in many spots, helping road conditions gradually improve. Most of the week will remain mild.

Our next big event is expected over the weekend, but recent trends keep the highest snow potential to the southeast.