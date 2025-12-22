Watch CBS News
Weather

Minnesota, Wisconsin schools delay starts amid messy morning weather

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Several schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin are reporting delayed starts on Monday amid a messy morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 8 a.m. for the Twin Cities and parts of southern Minnesota. A light wintry mix that began overnight and continued into the morning is causing some slick spots on the roads. After the morning activity, the pattern turns calm, with temperatures running warmer than normal for late December.

No metro schools have announced closures or delays as of 6 a.m., but several in western Wisconsin and southern and central Minnesota are starting late.

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue