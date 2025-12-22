Minnesota, Wisconsin schools delay starts amid messy morning weather

Several schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin are reporting delayed starts on Monday amid a messy morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 8 a.m. for the Twin Cities and parts of southern Minnesota. A light wintry mix that began overnight and continued into the morning is causing some slick spots on the roads. After the morning activity, the pattern turns calm, with temperatures running warmer than normal for late December.

No metro schools have announced closures or delays as of 6 a.m., but several in western Wisconsin and southern and central Minnesota are starting late.